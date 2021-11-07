King tides a royal pain for many along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — King tides flooded several areas in the Grand Strand on Sunday, including Garden City.

Businesses and residents said this weekend’s tidal flooding was some of the worst they’ve seen.

“We get king tides like this several times a year,” Ryan Swaim, general manager of Dunes Realty Vacation Rentals, said. “They’re not usually that bad but today it’s going to be a bad one.”

Business owners in Garden City said king tide flooding isn’t out of the ordinary, but boarded-up doors and windows were a sign of worse-than-normal floodwaters this time around.

“A combination of king tide along with a low-pressure system and a Northeast wind means it’s probably going to get very close to our office; if not in the office,” Swaim said.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Myrtle Beach tide reached its sixth-highest tide level on Saturday at 8.29 feet. Predictions for Sunday sit at 8.9 feet.

For businesses along Atlantic Avenue, employees said this is some of the worst tide flooding they’ve seen in a long time.

“I’ve worked here for about nine years off and on and I haven’t seen it get this bad in probably about five years,” Michael Phipps, an employee at Sam’s Corner, said.

“[Water] doesn’t usually come in on just a regular king tide but today it’s not looking real good,” Swaim said.

The NWS tweeted on Sunday morning that Northeast winds across the Atlantic was piling water up, leading to the huge tides and coastal flooding. They said some coastal areas were expected to see tidal flooding rivaling that of previous category-one hurricanes.

“I’ve seen it so deep that I could only get out of this place walking through the water and it was almost touching my hips. I feel bad for these shop owners down here,” local resident, Franklin Cook, said,

The tides are expected to last until Monday morning.