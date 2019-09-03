Kingstree police capture Dollar General armed robbery suspect

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – Kingstree police have captured a suspect in an armed robbery of a Dollar General store.
Zaree Brown has been apprehended, according to the Kingstree Police Department. Brown has been charged with strong armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The robbery happened at the Dollar General located on Longstreet Street around 10:58 p.m. on August 20, according to a post on the Kingstree Police Department’s Facebook page. “Both the manager and clerk was assaulted with a weapon.”