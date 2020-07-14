Krispy Kreme celebrating 83rd birthday with BOGO deal Friday

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Krispy Kreme’s hot now light sign will be extra bright on Friday.
The company is turning 83-years-old this week and celebrating by bringing back its buy one, get one deal.
On Friday, anyone who buys a dozen donuts gets one dozen original glazed donuts for free.
The deal is available only for people ordering donuts via takeout or through the drive-thru.
