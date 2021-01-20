Kroger pharmacies in Myrtle Beach area begin offering COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kroger’s website now offers an online form to book vaccine appointments at participating stores in the Myrtle Beach area.



Appointments are limited because people need two shots and there is only so much vaccine available. No stores in the Pee Dee area are offering vaccines at this time.

Publix rolled out a similar program last week, but appointments at local stores offering the shots were quickly taken.

Kroger offers an online helpline at 866-211-5320 for people to try to set up appointments but anyone interested also may book online.

Here are the Kroger pharmacies accepting appointments in the Myrtle Beach area:

Galleria Shopping Center

9610 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Carolina Forest Plaza

3735 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach

Garden City Beach

2939 Hwy. 17 South, Murrells Inlet

Ocean Plaza

781 Main St., North Myrtle Beach,