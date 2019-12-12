Lake City Council approves measures to help Lake City Police Department

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Several measures were approved by Lake City Council Tuesday evening that benefit the Lake City Police Department.

Teresa K. Benjamin, city clerk with Lake City, tells News13 that the following measures were approved on second and final reading:

Ordinance establishing approval for acceptance of grant funds from the US Department of Justice in connection with the Bulletproof Vests Partnership Grant; this carries with it a financial impact of $1,200

Ordinance establishing approval for the acceptance of grant funds from the SC Department of Public Safety in connection with the Body Worn Cameras Grant

Ordinance establishing approval for the acceptance of grant funds from the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust (SCMIT) in connection with the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Grant, specifically, the Soft Body Armor Cost Sharing Program

Ordinance of the City of Lake City, South Carolina establishing approval for the acceptance of grant funds from the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust (SCMIT) in connection with the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Grant, specifically, the Soft Body Armor Cost Sharing Program

Ordinance amending Ordinance 2019.502 – FY20 Budget Ordinance to transfer approximately $25,000 from the general fund balance to add an additional patrol officer position to the Lake City Police Department

For information on meetings in Lake City, click here.