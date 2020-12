LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The city of Lake City’s mask ordinance has been extended to last for 60 more days, according to the city.

The ordinance, which encourages people to wear masks, recommends that all persons entering a commercial establishment wear a face covering. All restaurants and salons should require their employees to wear a mask.

The ordinance to extend the state of emergency and mask recommendation was voted on at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.