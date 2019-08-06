Lake City man, 18, surrenders on 2 attempted murder charges

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man wanted on two counts of attempted murder has turned himself in, according to police.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said Devin Laquevon Devonta Brown, 18, surrendered on Tuesday. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Brown and Morris streets on Monday.

Brown faces two counts of attempted murder.

If you have any information in connection to the incident, please contact The Lake City Police Department anonymously at (843)-374-7226, or call 911.

LAKE CITY, SC (ORIGINAL STORY) – Authorities search for a man who faces attempted murder charges.

Lake City Police Department search for Devin Laquevon Devonta Brown, 18, in connection to a shooting that happened at Brown and Morris Street Monday.

Brown faces two counts of attempted murder.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

If seen please contact The Lake City Police Department anonymously at (843)-374-7226, or call 911.

