Lake City man arrested in Thursday Busy Corner gas station shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Lake City Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday night at the Busy Corner gas station.

Leon Hannah III, 25, was arrested early Friday morning and transported to the Florence County Detention Center on pending charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at an individual and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

No one was injured.

