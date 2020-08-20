Lake City man charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies allege he fired bullets into an occupied vehicle – twice.

Thurman Epps, 30, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday. Epps is alleged to have fired several rounds from a firearm into the vehicle of the victim who was traveling on Rodman Road near Scranton, SC, according to the report.

Investigators further allege the victim drove to a home on Cow Pasture Road where Epps allegedly fired several more rounds into the victim’s occupied vehicle.

Epps is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.