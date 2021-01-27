Lake City man charged with drug trafficking, assaulting an officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies arrested a man they say was involved in drug trafficking and assaulted an officer.

On Monday, deputies made a traffic stop near the Lake City area at the intersection of Ron McNair Boulevard and Moore Streets, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, deputies say Bobby Donielle McElveen, 35, was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition.

While deputies attempted to detain him, McElveen, according to deputies, resisted arrest and led them on a short foot chase.

McElveen was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

