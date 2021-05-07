Lake City man charged with murder in death of 50-year-old woman found near Quinby

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Investigators have charged a Lake City man with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found last weekend.

Johnny Lee Love, Jr., 31, is alleged to have shot the woman in an apparent robbery at a convenience story near Quinby, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Love drove the woman in her vehicle to a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway and attempted to set her car on fire.

Love was arrested on Friday after a 15-minute chase with authorities that began on Cale Yarbrough Highway, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Two deputies are being checked out at a local hospital after trying to box in Love to end the chase.

Mary Francis Brown, of Timmonsville, is identified as the victim in the shooting, which happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. She had been reported missing and was found by deputies on Sunday afternoon near Old Marion Highway.

In addition to murder, Love has been charged with arson, first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

Love remains at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.