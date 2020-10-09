Lake City man dies after police chase leads to multi-vehicle accident involving cement mixer in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The victim of a police chase that turned into a multiple-vehicle crash in Florence has been identified by the Florence County Coroner.

The victim has been identified as Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City. According to the coroner, Brown died of injuries sustained during the crash.

The body of the victim will be autopsied Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

On Wednesday, US 52 in Florence was closed after a police chase ended in a crash, according to previous reporting.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a car around 2:36 p.m. on South Irby Street. The car didn’t stop and led police on a chase before crashing into a pickup truck and a cement mixer, deputies said.

Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

