Lake City man faces felony DUI charge after passenger dies in head-on crash with semi

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man has been charged after a deadly crash that injured two others.

Arkel Qualc Cameron, 26, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in a death. Authorities believe he is responsible for the crash that killed Damien Epps, 27, of Lake City.

Epps was a passenger in the car that crashed at about 2:55 a.m. on a Sunday morning, Oct. 24. The crash happened on Hwy. 378 near Treehaven Road.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was headed east on the highway when it collided with Cameron’s car going down the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and Cameron were both taken to a hospital for injuries. Cameron was arrested and booked into jail on Thursday.

