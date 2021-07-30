Lake City man shot person in Effingham following argument, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested a man after they say he shot a person multiple times following an argument.

On June 30, deputies were sent to the area of 2450 Lindfield Circle in Effingham for calls of a person being shot, according to FCSD.

Deputies say Zachary Full, 27, is accused of shot at the victim multiple times after an argument, causing the victim to have two gunshot wounds, according to authorities. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Full was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.