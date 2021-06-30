Lake City named finalist in Reader’s Digest’s ‘Nicest Places in America’

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Reader’s Digest announced the finalists for “Top Nicest Places in America” for 2021, and our very own Lake City made the list.

So what makes Lake City among the nicest of places? According to Reader’s Digest, “It’s a place where the people believe in kindness, civility, and each other, neighbors help each other out, and strangers are welcomed as friends.”

“While many small Southern towns might boast about their Southern hospitality, sometimes that charm is only reserved for certain people,” said Roberta Burns, who nominated Lake City for the competition. “In Lake City, South Carolina, unrivaled kindness and vibrant Southern hospitality are shown to everyone who passes through the town.”

Making the top 10 spot is not the end, however. Lake City is still competing for the chance to be named the top nicest place in America, and they need your help to secure the title.

The competition continues with voting by viewers. Each of the top 10 locations can be voted for once per day until July 16.

To vote for Lake City, visit the Reader’s Digest website here, and click on the heart below the box labeled “Lake City.” There is no need to enter a phone number or email address. It is as simple as visiting the site and voting.

According to the nomination on the Readers Digest website, “what makes Lake City special today is its annual arts festival, called ‘ArtFields,’ whose mission is to make room in Lake City for everyone, no matter what their race.”

“Lake City, simply put, is a family,” Burns said in her nomination. “When you come to visit, whether for a day, a week, or a month, you leave as part of the family.”