Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker resigns

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker announced his resignation in a letter Thursday afternoon.

On Facebook, the City of Lake City released a statement with the announcement, as well as an image of the signed resignation letter by Former Police Chief Kipp Coker.

“We certainly wish the Chief well in his future endeavors and appreciate the dedicated service that he has provided to the city over the past several years,” the statement said. ” Chief Coker has truly made a difference and we look forward to building further on his accomplishments.”

The statement continued by assuring that the city is being policed without any interruptions.

While the city begins a search for a new Police Chief, Daniel Brown, the city’s Deputy Administrator Over Public Safety has been named the Interim Police Chief.

