Lake City woman honors son, husband for Memorial Day

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW)– Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died in service of the United States. Toni Stack of Lake City is working to remind people in her community why it’s observed.

“I just started thinking, what can I do to remind people what Memorial Day stands for?” Stack said. For the last six years, Stack has lined her street with American flags.

Memorial Day is especially important to her because because her son, Sergeant Major Michael Stack, served in the army and was killed in Iraq in 2004. She proudly displays a gold star in her window in his honor.

She said her son’s team was ambushed near Baghdad. Two of their gunners were wounded and airlifted to safety. They were later ambushed again. Stack, a medic, manned a mounted gun to provide cover for his team and was shot.

“That was the kind of person Mike was,” Stack said. Now, the flags are also meant to honor her husband, Cecil Stack, who served as a helicopter pilot in Korea and Vietnam. He died last year of heart disease.

“He was in aviation- helicopters, and both times, he was exposed many times to agent orange,” Stack said. She said she finds the flags soothing and hopes they will remind others of the importance of this holiday.

“Our soldiers, they lost their lives and our country, I feel, is built on that,” Stack said, “Winning the freedom for our country.” A memorial for Michael Stack can be found at Lake City Community Park.