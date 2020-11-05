Lake City woman wins $250K on scratch off ticket after impulse buy

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City woman won $250,000 after she bought a lottery ticket as an impulse buy.
The winner of the ticket said she was waiting in line at the Refuel Convenience Store on North Ron McNair Boulevard. The customer in front of her in line bought a ticket, so she decided to do the same, according to a release.
“I thougth, ‘this can’t be right,'” she said, after she scratched off the ticket in her car.
She went inside the store and had the Fabulous Fortunes ticket scanned to find out how much she won. When the message told her to claim at the lottery office in Columbia, she says she started screaming.
“It was my first time ever winning anything,” she said.
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials that she wasn’t feeling especially lucky when she bought the ticket, she just took a chance because she saw someone else doing the same.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said.
The Lake City player overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win $250,000 in the $10 Fabulous Fortunes game. Three top prizes remain in the game.
Refuel in Lake City received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.
