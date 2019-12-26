Lamar community shocked after 21-year-old was found in a field on Christmas morning

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a field in Lamar on Christmas morning.

A popular path that most people in the area take as a shortcut is now being investigated.

“We’ve been here for 20 years and we’ve never had anything like this happen right here,” said resident, Levi Miller.

“It was a total shock just to even hear of it and not knowing who the person was,” said Sharonda Durant.

Zyshonne Kaveon McCullough, 21, of Bishopville, is the deceased, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

He was discovered in a field near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road on Christmas morning, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

“I actually got a phone call from a relative and she saw it on Facebook that a body was found. That was a pathway that we took when we would come from school,” said Durant.

Hardee said the death appears to be a homicide and most likely happened on Tuesday night.

People who live in the area tell News13 Briana Fernandez they’re worried about the recent crime in the area.

“You feel uneasy when something like this happened. My wife and I are real concerned especially with all the young people in this area,” said Miller.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies and SLED are investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.