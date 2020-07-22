Lamar water levels extremely low, officials attempting to locate leak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Lamar is asking people to conserve water while they try to identify the location of a leak.

The town said the leak has caused water levels to be extremely low, and have asked people to refrain from activities that use large quantities of water.

These activities can include watering lawns and filling swimming pools.

If you see a leak, or you know where the leak is, please contact the water department at 843-861-3905.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories