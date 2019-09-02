Lane reversals coming to SC highways starting Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Lane reversals will go into effect Monday on certain highways to alleviate traffic issues associated with Dorian evacuations.

Starting at around 5 a.m. Monday, officials will begin closing off eastbound traffic on Interstate 26 from I-26 in Columbia to I-526 in Charleston.

By noontime, officials plan to have all eastbound traffic cleared so evacuees can use all highway lanes to travel away from the coast.

Starting at noon, both sides of Highway 278 will only be open to westbound traffic. This will assist residents of Beaufort County evacuate.

The governor says the additional lanes will help to make evacuations go smoother.

McMaster also announced tolls on the Cross Island Parkway will be suspended starting Monday at noon.

No lane reversals for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were announced, but McMaster said he will notify the public if that changes.

For more on Hurricane Dorian, head to the Stormtracker13 Hurricane Center.