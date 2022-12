Conway, SC (WBTW)- A three-vehicle crash blocked lanes of Highway 501 Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 544. A Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m.

The post says two people were transported to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Please use caution or avoid the area if possible, while crews are on scene.