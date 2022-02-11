Lanes of traffic blocked on Hwy 554 in Loris after car crashes into tree

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear traffic after a single-vehicle crash with a tree caused a person to become trapped.

Around 12:20 p.m. Friday, crews were sent to the area of Highway 554 and Farmer Road in Loris where lanes of traffic are still blocked at this time.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. People are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating this case. Count on News13 for updates.