Large controlled burn happening just outside North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A large land-clearing controlled burn is going on at the end of Long Bay Road.

If you see fire at the end of Long Bay Road where it approaches the Dye Estates at the Waterway, there is no need to be concerned, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

The burn is outside of North Myrtle Beach city limits, but the smoke from the burn can be seen from parts of the city.

A large land-clearing controlled burn is going on at the end of Long Bay Road where it approaches the Dye Estates at the Waterway. It is outside the NMB city limits but the smoke is noticeable in parts of the city. This will continue as long as the operation is going on. — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) September 23, 2020

