Large controlled burn happening just outside North Myrtle Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A large land-clearing controlled burn is going on at the end of Long Bay Road.

If you see fire at the end of Long Bay Road where it approaches the Dye Estates at the Waterway, there is no need to be concerned, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

The burn is outside of North Myrtle Beach city limits, but the smoke from the burn can be seen from parts of the city.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories