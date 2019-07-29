Large woods fire closes U.S. 301 in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Several fire departments are on the scene of a large woods fire that has shut down parts of U.S. 301.

The City of Marion Fire Department is asking drivers to please avoid using U.S. 301 in Marion from U.S. 76 to SC 38. “We are currently on the scene of a large woods fire near Sellers with several other departments,” the fire department posted at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Please use alternate routes at this time.

News13 is on the way to the scene and will report more details as we work to gather information.