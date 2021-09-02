Larry becomes a hurricane after strengthening overnight

NYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Storm Larry is now Hurricane Larry after it strengthened overnight over the eastern Atlantic Ocean Thursday.

As of 5 a.m., Larry is currently hundreds of miles off the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. The storm is moving west at 20 mph and has hurricane-force winds extending up to 15-miles from the center of the storm.

Hurricane Larry is expected to take a gradual turn west-northwest and a decrease in forward speeds are expected sometime Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

The hurricane is expected to make it to a strong hurricane status, potentially even a category 3 or 4 storm, according to Meteorologist James Hopkins. However, as of now, the turn of the storm makes it so it is not an expected threat to the coast.