Las Vegas Walk of Stars to replace Wayne Newton’s star

by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Walk of Stars announced they will be honoring legendary performer Wayne Newton. The organization will be placing Newton’s star in front of the Paris Hotel and Casino.

Newton’s star had been removed from its place when the Frontier Hotel was taken down. His star, also known as Star #1, will be put in its place later this week.

“We are very proud to honor Wayne Newton”, said Bob Alexander, President and Founder of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

