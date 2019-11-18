Last day to apply for 1 of 40 open positions with Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Those people looking to fill one of about 40 open positions with the Horry County Fire Rescue team have until 5 p.m. today.

The department will fill about 40 positions and 30 of these positions came from the Safer Grant. Tony Casey, a spokesperson with HCFR, tells News13 the county has received more than 400 applications — and that number was continuing to rise.

The county hopes to have about 500 applications. Casey says the volume of applications shows just how many people want to join the department.

Casey says hiring this many new first responders can ease the burden for a department that runs more than 6,000 calls a year “It’s going be a big help, a shot in the arm to our people,” said Tony Casey.

“It puts more people in more stations across the county, and it lets us respond quicker, easier, have better resources and generally provide better service to the county.”