Last day to apply for rental assistance in SC quickly approaches

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The deadline to apply for the South Carolina COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program is quickly approaching.

SC Thrive, a statewide nonprofit organization, announced Wednesday the application period for assistance will end at 11:59 p.m. on October 1.

Launched in late May in cooperation with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing), the Rental Assistance Program aims to lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis on state residents by keeping renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave housed.

This program can provide assistance of up to $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies.

“It’s been a blessing to serve so many South Carolinians through this partnership with SC Housing,” SC Thrive CEO Tricia Richardson said. “We have seen so many organizations, employers, landlords, and communities support their neighbors in need throughout this process. It’s great to see how our state comes together to serve those in need. We welcome all applicants for this program through October 1 and will continue to process each application through the month of October.”

Those wishing to submit new applications for the program or simply learn more about it can do so at their website here.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be South Carolina residents.

Household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for the county they live in.

Income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

Must be pat due on rent.

The applicant can’t currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

