Last day to give feedback and public input on Horry County Flood Resiliency Plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – In a continued update for News13, Horry County council and the flooding subcommittee are preparing to review the county’s resiliency plan. The county and flooding advocates are both asking for the community’s feedback on the plan.

April O’leary, founder and president for Horry County Rising said public input has been open for three weeks and it closes Friday.

The resiliency plan acknowledges Horry County’s vulnerability to flooding and analyzes ways the county can become more resilient to future flood events. It details past flood events, in particular Hurricane Florence, and takes a special look at a select group of communities including Bucksport, Socastee, Longs and Red Bluff.

“It’s just as equally as important for us to make sure that the community has an opportunity to understand what those considerations are and prioritize those and so we really want to make sure that the community drives those solutions,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary said she wants to hear feedback through a survey that Horry County Rising has compiled online.

The plan which was prepared by an outside agency lists potential solutions that are rooted in policy and others that are based more on infrastructure, like detention basins to increase water storage capacity and improving local drainage. O’Leary said she is glad to see a big number of people taking Horry County Rising’s survey as well as sharing their thoughts on the plan.

“We are really excited. We have about 350 respondents and our initial goal was 250 respondents so now we have a new goal and we are trying to get another 150 respondents. So, we are really looking forward to folks taking that survey,” O’Leary said.

You can fill out Horry County Rising’s survey here. The county is accepting public comment on the proposed plan until October 22 through the email resiliencyplan@horrycounty.org.