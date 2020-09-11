Late night Loris fire injures firefighter, displaces 4 people

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Loris Fire Department responded to a late night Thursday fire at an apartment complex.

Crews responded to the 2nd alarm fire an apartment complex on Maple Street in Loris, according to authorities.

Courtesy of the Loris Fire Department

One apartment was heavily damaged, and two more received minor damage, according to LFD.

One firefighter received minor burns and four people were displaced. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Count on News13 for updates.

