Laurinburg man arrested for 2018 armed robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) -- There are 1,079 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

DHEC also announced 277 new, probable cases, 36 new, confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19 caused deaths. Of 26,486 new tests reported to the state, 5.7% were positive for the virus.