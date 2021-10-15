Laurinburg man dies after shooting Thursday night

LAURINBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after a shooting Thursday left one person dead.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of East Covington Street near Second Street for calls of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway, and according to police, the driver, John Fitzgerald, 49, was found with gunshot wounds.

Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211.