Laurinburg PD works to determine whether newest fire is connected to arson cases

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Another fire happened in Laurinburg on Thursday night, as The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigates several arson cases in the area.

Laurinburg Police Department Assistant Chief Terry Chavis tells News13’s Briana Fernandez that the most recent call for a fire came in Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Chavis said this fire and the previous ones are similar in nature but the department is unsure if this one is related because it was in a different part of town, at a different time than the others.

The home in this fire was recently occupied. The tenants moved out last week.

Chavis says the previous fires happened in the same general area and around the same time of day. Those residential and commercial fires happened between March 16 and July 14 and are being investigated by ATF, Laurinburg PD, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say the fires were intentionally set and a suspect(s) has not been identified.

ATF recently announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, on ATF’s website here, the LPD at 910-277-3216, or the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.

