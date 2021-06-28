Laurinburg police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Sunday night murder

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police have arrested a man and are still searching for another after they say the two shot and killed a person Sunday night.

Around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of 701 Geneva Street in reference to a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Kennis Robinson of Maxton, North Carolina dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.



Thomas booking photo courtesy of Laurinburg PD.

Police are still searching for Teon Thomas, 24, who is considered armed and dangerous , according to authorities. He is wanted in connection to the homicide investigation, and was last seen in a 1992-1997 light blue Ford Crown Victoria.

Around 2 a.m., officers arrested Cedrick Staggers, 35, without incident. He was charged with accessory after the fact, and is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond.

Booking photo of Cedrick Staggers courtesy of Laurinburg PD.

Anyone with information and or the location of Thomas is asked to contact 911 or their local Law Enforcement immediately. You can also contact Laurinburg Police Department, Det. B. Cribb or Lt. J. White at 910-276-3211.