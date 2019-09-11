Lawsuit claims Myrtle Beach officers used excessive force in deadly shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The estate for a North Carolina man shot and killed by a Myrtle Beach police officers has filed a federal lawsuit claiming excessive force.

The lawsuit was filed against the City of Myrtle Beach and the two officers involved, Drew Fox and Justin Liebert. The incident happened in September of 2017

Jarvis Omar Hayes, of Greensboro, was shot on 21st Avenue South in front of the Mystic Sea Hotel and died five days later. Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock said the officers fired at the car after Hayes hit a police officer with their vehicle.

The suit claims the use of excessive force and consequently Hayes was denied the due process of law.

The estate for Hayes is seeking damages in an amount to be determined by the court.