Lawsuit claims Club Malibu and OZ failed to pay rent to Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach is suing a company that owns both Club Malibu and OZ, saying they did not pay their full rent before their lease expired, according to the lawsuits.

The two nightclubs, which are owned by Beach House Entertainment, Inc., announced in late July they would be closing after 25 years of operation; now Broadway at the Beach claims in the lawsuits that they “failed to pay certain rent, fees and other charges” and “breached the lease agreement by vacating and abandoning the premises prior to the expiration of the term.”

In the complaints, Broadway at the Beach is asking for actual, special and consequential damages; all late fees and pre-judgement interest; and for the cost of their attorney to be paid for, as well as anything else the judge deems “just and proper.”

Before closing, the night clubs had been open for 25 years and contributed several million dollars in employee payroll, local taxes, licenses and rent to the local economy.

You can read the full lawsuits below:

