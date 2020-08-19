Lawsuit: Cyclist claims Myrtle Beach police officer caused him to crash into patrol car, causing injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man is suing the City of Myrtle Beach because he says a police officer caused him to crash his bike into a patrol car by not yielding the right-of-way.

John Henis says in the lawsuit, he was riding his bike in the designated bike lane near 19th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach at about 8:30 a.m. on June 23, 2019.

It was at this time, according to the lawsuit, that a fully marked City of Myrtle Beach police vehicle, which was being driven by Officer Kurt Sculac, turned right, failing to yield to Henis on the bike, causing him to collide with the passenger side of the vehicle.

The lawsuit went on to say Henis obtained injuries to his left shoulder and arm, left leg, hip and other injuries. It also said he has experienced severe, ongoing and permanent pain and is suffering, mental and emotional anguish and permanent physical impairment and disability.

Henis said he has suffered emotional trauma and distress, loss of enjoyment of life, damage to his bicycle and related gear and apparel.

The lawsuit is pending and awaiting trial. Henis is asking for damages as determined by a judge and jury, as well as court costs.

The City of Myrtle Beach said they have no comment at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: