Lawsuit filed after father, toddler fall in harbor while boarding ‘improperly secured’ tour boat in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Carolina man on Wednesday filed a lawsuit alleging the failure of a Charleston-based tour boat company to properly secure the vessel for boarding caused him and his two-year-old daughter to plummet nearly 20 feet into the Charleston Harbor.

The incident happened June 6, as John Mack and his family were getting ready for a ride aboard the Carolina Belle. As they were getting ready to board, “the improperly secured boat pulled away from the dock” and “the gangway collapsed, dumping the minor and her father into the water.”Father and daughter rescued after falling 20 feet into water in Charleston

Both Mack and his daughter were rescued, but “both suffered injuries as they crashed between the concrete dock and the vessel’s steel hull on the way down,” the lawsuit claims.

Mack says that substandard protocols caused the accident. He places the blame on the captain operating at the time — La Grande Hanna — as well as Tour Management Services Inc./Charleston Tours and Events.

Among the accusations against the captain are that he operated “the Tour Boat in a negligent, grossly negligent, careless, reckless, willful, wanton and unlawful manner so as to create a dangerous situation” and that he failed “to exercise the degree of care and caution that a reasonable and prudent professional mariner would have exercised under the circumstances.”

According to the lawsuit, “had Defendants simply taken the few extra moments needed to dock the tour boat properly before inviting passengers aboard, [the accident] never would have happened.”

As a result of the incident, the lawsuit claims that Mack and his daughter “have been damaged and injured in the following respects:”

Plaintiffs have been required to expend a significant amount of money for Plaintiffs’ medical care, treatment, and attendant services.

Upon information and belief, the nature of Plaintiffs’ injuries will require Plaintiffs to expend a significant amount of money for medical care, treatment, and attendant services in the future.

The pain of Plaintiffs’ injuries and emotional and mental trauma from this life-threatening experience resulted in loss of enjoyment of life and change in Plaintiffs’ personality, all to permanent detriment to Plaintiffs’ health and physical well-being.

Upon information and belief, the Plaintiffs were required to expend significant amounts of money to replace and repair property damage.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial.