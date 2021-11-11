Lawyers ask SC Supreme Court to overturn judge’s decision to keep Murdaugh in jail

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have called on the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn a decision that would keep their client in jail.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman denied bond – again – for Alex Murdaugh on Monday following the results of a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

The evaluation was ordered during Murdaugh’s October 19th appearance in a Richland County courtroom on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, stemming from Murdaugh allegedly taking millions of dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit involving their housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

“After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the court finds that the defendant is a danger to both himself and the community,” Judge Newman wrote in his order.

Murdaugh’s legal team now wants the Supreme Court to issue a ruling that would allow Murdaugh to be released from the Richland County jail where he is being held.

Murdaugh was arrested while receiving drug treatment at a facility in Florida.

The results of that psychiatric evaluation will be sealed.