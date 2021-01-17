LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore’s procession returns to Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Community members and law enforcement stood along the procession’s route to pay respects to fallen Horry County LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore on Sunday.

LCpl. Gore was returned from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where an autopsy was performed. The procession returned to Lattimer’s Funeral Home in Conway at 2:18 p.m.

Community members are invited to line the escort route to pay their respects. “The department greatly appreciates the support as we work to send our brother in law enforcement off to his eternal rest,” the Horry County Police Department wrote on the invitation.

Police say LCpl. Gore was removing debris from the roadway last week on Highway 22 near Highway 31 when he was hit by an SUV and killed. He was 57 years old. Gore served as an officer with the department for more than 20 years.

Public viewing and visitation for Gore will be held Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 in the auditorium of North Myrtle Beach High School, at 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River, SC 29566.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.