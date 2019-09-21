LCSO: 7 arrested for Storm Area 51 events

LINCOLN COUNTY, NV. (KLAS) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office officials say three people were arrested for trespassing Friday afternoon.

The three individuals were booked and released with citations, according to the LCSO Facebook page.

One individual was arrested late Friday night for disorderly conduct at the Alien Research Center, who was later booked and released with a citation.

There have been a total of seven arrests for the event, according to LCSO officials.

Over the past two days there have been three car accidents involving livestock or wildlife on the highway in Ticaboo Valley.

On Saturday morning, there was a single vehicle roll-over accident with injuries near Rachel. Two of the victims were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

One person was transported by air with severe injuries. The Alien Research Center has cancelled all further events for this weekend.