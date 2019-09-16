Lead Singer for “The Cars” found dead

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW/CNN/AP) – The frontman for The Cars rock band has been found dead according to reports.

Ric Ocasek was found dead after officers responded to a 911 call to an apartment in Manhattan. Officers said there was no sign of foul play, but a medical examiner has not confirmed a cause of death at this time.

The Cars had several top hits in the 70s and 80s, including “Just What I Needed, “Shake It Up,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” and “Drive.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Cars split up in the 80s. During that time, Ocasek, produced records for bands like Weezer and Bad Religion. The Cars reunited in 2011 for a new album.

In May of 2018, Ocasek’s wife announced on social media that they couple had separated. They were together for 28 years and met while filming the music video for “Drive.”

Ocasek was 75 years of age.