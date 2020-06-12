Leadership Florence to feed community, help families in need during COVID-19 crisis

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Florence class is to host a “Leading by Feeding” food giveaway 1-3 p.m. on Friday at House of Hope’s Courtney McInnis Graham Shelter.

The shelter is located at 535 S. Church Street the food giveaway is the class project for this year’s 42-participant Leadership Florence group. The class will give away free boxes of food (one per family/car) to families in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Each family receives approximately 30-70 pounds of fresh and frozen produce, dairy, meat, breads and other non-perishable food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

According to the Florence Chamber of Commerce, The class tends to feed 300 families.

To bring the project to life the Leadership Florence class partnered with Harvest Hope Food Bank and House of Hope.

“Because we are currently unable to hold large scale events, we saw the need to pivot to a more service-based project to help impact people in the community,” Les Echols of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce said. “Partnering with Harvest Hope is a natural fit for this project.”

Leadership Florence is a comprehensive, nine-month experience that identifies, cultivates and motivates new and existing leadership in the Greater Florence area.

The event is sponsored by Pepsi of Florence and Assurant.

