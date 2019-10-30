Legendary Citadel football coach Charlie Taaffe dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD / WBTW) – Citadel’s former head football coach Charlie Taaffe has died.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Taaffe’s sister said he passed away after a short battle with widespread cancer.

Taaffe, 69, served as head football coach for the Citadel between 1987 and 1996 and was arguably the best in the military college’s history. He also worked at Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Virginia, Army, Pittsburgh and Central Florida. His coaching career began in 1973, spanning more than 40 years.

Taafe played as a college quarterback with Clemson for one year and then with Siena College for three years, according to his Wikipedia page.

