Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit

(WIVB/WBTW) – Here’s a chance to own a “Lamborghini” for a few hundred dollars.
On Thursday, Lego revealed a replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP37.
The model kit features more than 3,600 pieces.
Once put together, it includes doors that open, gold rims, and a replica of the car’s V12 engine.
The Lamborghini kits will be available at Lego stores starting next month and other retailers in August.
It costs about $380.
