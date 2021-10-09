Less Rain, More Sun Ahead

After a rainy go of it this last week things will be drying out in the week ahead. In the short term an area of low pressure will spin off the North Carolina coast and even has the possibility to turn into something tropical so we’ll be keeping our eyes on that. That low will be throwing some clouds our way in the meantime along with the possibility of a stray shower through Monday.

By Tuesday that area of low pressure will be exiting to the northeast and high pressure will be moving in to offer lots of sunshine through the rest of the week. With all that sunshine highs will be a little above normal for this time of the year but morning low will be looking nice in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny inland to mostly cloudy at the beaches. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs near 80.