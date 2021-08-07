Less Storms, More Heat

Look for the scattered storms to wind down tonight and we’ll see mostly clear skies throughout the overnight and into tomorrow morning. Inland areas along the Pee Dee and Border Belt will see some patchy fog in areas limiting visibility.

Sunday brings less rain chances and warmer temperatures with a good deal of sunshine. Stray storms are a possibility in the late afternoon hours closer to the coast so most of the area remains dry to round out the weekend. Next week brings a return to “normal” with upper 80s to low 90s for highs and those afternoon summer storm chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some patchy fog inland. Lows average in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Good deal of sunshine with a couple stray storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.