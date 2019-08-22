Let them eat cake! Marlboro County School District partners with local grocer to provide birthday cakes for students

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – As students go back to school some will be able to get a sweet treat to celebrate their birthday.

According to the Marlboro County School District, they are partnering with Carl’s Food Center in Bennettsville to provide a birthday cake for every student in grades PreK to 5.

Principals at PreK-6 schools will have coupons that they will give students on their birthday to receive their own cake.

Though there are some conditions. The coupon will only be accepted at Carl’s Food Center, the coupon must be redeemed during the month of the student’s birthday and that the parent must show his/her license along with the coupon upon purchase.