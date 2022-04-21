EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The date for a trial in the murder case of Gannon Stauch remains unknown after a new court appearance for his stepmother and accused killer Letecia Stauch.

Stauch did not appear in court at a status conference Thursday. Judge Gregory Werner announced that he signed off on her motion to be excused from it.

The conference lasted fewer than 10 minutes and centered around the latest delay in getting a report from the state hospital on Stauch’s third mental evaluation.

State doctors have reported backups for months on the evaluation. Previously, doctors said delays were resulting from the large volume of documents in Stauch’s case files. Thursday, the judge reviewed a new letter from state doctors explaining they need more records to finish the report.

The reports doctors are now seeking are in South Carolina. Stauch’s defense attorney announced he and a social worker plan to fly to South Carolina Monday to get them. The defense told the court they should have the records needed in two weeks.

Back in February, Stauch changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. She and her defense attorneys filed a motion then to waive a jury trial, but no decision was made without the results of her mental evaluation.

State doctors now tell the court they should be able to have their report completed by the end of May. A new court date was set for June 9.

Stauch was a former Horry County Schools employee. Police arrested her on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18, 2020. Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.